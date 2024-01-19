Modern Ghana logo
“Our strategy worked to perfection” – says Egypt Coach

Rui Vitoria Head Coach of Egypt national team has praised his player for their determination in the game against Ghana and playing to strict instructions.

The coach was speaking after his side twice came back from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw against Ghana on Thursday, said though they were yet to secure a victory in the competition, he was not perturbed and was confident the team would come good against Cape Verde.

“I have full confidence in my team, I saw men this evening who fought to the end only victory eluded us. We showed great qualities this evening against a revitalized Ghana. The players applied our instructions perfectly. There was room to win the match”, said Vitoria.

On Mohamed Salah's injury situation, the Portuguese said, “At the moment, I cannot comment on the seriousness of his injury. Of course, we are worried and we hope it is not too serious. We would have to keep the same state of mind for the next match against Cape Verde,” he stated.

Salah, who was substituted towards the end of the opening half due to a suspected hamstring injury.

Egypt are two points in the competition and would have a last game against Cape Verde on Monday to determine their fate in the competition.

GNA

"Our strategy worked to perfection" – says Egypt Coach

