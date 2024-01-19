CDA Consult to roll out a relentless advocacy campaign to combat cervical cancer

19.01.2024 LISTEN

Mr. Francis Ameyibor, Executive Director of Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult), has stated that the development communication advocacy non-governmental organisation is rallying stakeholders to launch a relentless national advocacy campaign to battle cervical cancer.

He added that CDA Consult aims to bring together health professionals, human rights advocates, gender activists, religion adherents, and communication practitioners to embark on a new model of advocacy.

He acknowledges that progress has been achieved in spreading cervical cancer awareness; nonetheless, "as we approach the 2030 Sustainable Development Goal threshold for cervical cancer eradication, we need to scale up our efforts through a comprehensive national action involving both state and non-state actors."

Mr. Ameyibor, who also serves as the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Manager, stated that the project would be launched by the end of the first quarter of this year and urged interested companies to contact CDA Consult through: [email protected] .

The CDA Consult Executive Director explained that during the launch, the national programme would outline the modalities for the Change Paradigm Advocacy campaign for free cervical cancer vaccinations, advocacy, and scaling up prevention, detection, and treatment to eliminate cervical cancer in Ghana.

Meanwhile, Dr. Chris Kpodar, former United Nations Consultant for Africa and the Middle East, has called for a holistic and relentless national approach to fight against and reduce cervical cancer in the country.

Dr. Kpodar, who is a member of the Board of Directors of the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult), stated that the development communication advocacy non-governmental organisation set out to embark on holistic cervical cancer change paradigm advocacy.

He noted that cervical cancer is preventable with a multifaceted stakeholder approach, including policy interventions, public education, empowerment of health professionals, and targeted actions to encourage women to undertake cervical cancer screening.

The CDA Consult Change paradigm campaign hinges on four pillars: free cervical cancer vaccination, scaling up prevention, encouraging screening for early detection, and support for treatment towards the elimination of cervical cancer in Ghana by 2030.

Dr. Kpodar, who is also Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Solomon Investments Ghana Limited, disclosed that current estimates indicate that every year, 2,797 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer and 1,699 die from the disease.

However, data from the World Health Survey indicate that cervical cancer screening rates in urban and rural areas in Ghana are extremely low (3.2 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively).

He revealed that the results of previous studies indicate that a lack of knowledge about cervical cancer among Ghanaians may be a barrier to cervical cancer screening.

Though cervical cancer is usually prevented, long-term screening and treatment are required for success. He noted and stressed that “this is part of the reason why CDA Consult is embarking on an advocacy campaign to help scale up knowledge on cervical cancer, preventive measures, and offer support to those who are already suffering from it.

The CDA Consult Board of Directors is chaired by Dr. Prince Kofi Kludjeson, President of Celltel Networks Limited and a former President of the Association of Ghana Industries; Ms. Daphne Lariba Nabila, Executive Director, Legal Resource Centre; and Madam Ramat Ebella Whajah, Chief Executive Officer, Girls With Purpose Foundation, and a Banking Consultant.

The other members are Mr. Kenneth Kwamina Thompson, Chief Executive Officer, Dalex Finance Limited, and Mr. Abraham Koomson, Secretary General, Ghana Federation of Labour.

-CDA Consult II Contributor