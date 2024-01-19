New Parents Association guidelines will protect students — GES

19.01.2024 LISTEN

The Ghana Education Service (GES) say the reorganization of the Parents and Teachers Association (PTA) to Parents Association (PA) is to help protect students in public schools.

According to GES, the decision to separate the association from schools entirely will help solve the problem of teachers sacking students from school over PTA dues and other agreed fees between the teachers and parents.

The Public Relations Officer for GES, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, in an interview with Captain Koda on the Kumasi-based OTEC FM's morning show 'Nyansapo', on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, said the new guidelines for Parents Association bar teachers from joining the association unless the said teacher has a ward in the school.

She explained that, from now on, parents can contribute to help public schools but can only do so through the regulated activities of the PA as outlined by the Ghana Education Service.

The GES has developed new guidelines for Parent Associations, formerly known as Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs) in pre-tertiary schools in the country.

The guideline prevents teachers from being part of the Association, imposition of fees on students by teachers preventing them from writing exams, and also parents whose wards have completed school must be out of the Association.

The National Council of the Parents Teachers Association in Ghana, however expressed dismay in the Ghana Education Service over its guidelines on PTAs.

Although they have described the actions by the GES as unlawful and illegal, Cassandra Twum Ampofo insist, the move was in good faith.

She underscored the important role of parents in the country’s education sector and explained that GES will always open its doors to PA for effective collaboration on education.