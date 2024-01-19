Modern Ghana logo
Ejurahene buries late uncle

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng
The Chief of Ejura Traditional Council Barima Osei Hwedie II has organized final funeral rites for his late uncle who doubled as secretary for the traditional council, Ohenenana Dr Pambour Anning.

The traditional burial ceremony, which began Thursday, January 18, 2024 with a burial service is expected to end on Saturday, January 20 , 2024, with a Thanksgiving service.

A burial mass was held in honor of the late Council of Elders Chairman for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ejura-Sekyeredumase Constituency, followed by the final funeral rites.

The event brought social and economic activities in the area to a standstill as thousands of sympathizers joined the Ejura Traditional Council to mourn their late secretary.

Mourners, who thronged the funeral grounds to witness the funeral rites, were dressed in black and red apparel.

The solemn but traditional rich ceremony was graced by well known dignitaries in the country including officials from the office of the Vice President where Ejurahene Barima Osei Hwedie II works as the Head of Protocol, the National Chairman for the National Democratic Congress Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Member of Parliament for Ejura, Hon Mohamed Bawa Barimah among others.

Tribute by Ejurahene
Ejurahene Barima Osei Hwedie II in his tribute to his late Uncle revealed that it took Dr Pambour Aning to convince him to ascend the Ejura throne when he was nominated.

He noted that the major success chalked by Ejura under his reign was mainly because he had well-meaning citizens including Dr Pambour Aning.

He noted that the death of Dr Pambour Aning has left an indelible mark in the history of Ejura.

Background
Born on February 8, 1958, the late Ohenenana Dr Pambour Aning was the one to establish the first private school in Ejura (College of Mordern Studies).

He traveled to Sweden in 1989 in the pursuit of higher education where he later went to Jamaica to study a Pre-Engineering course at the Northern Caribbean University in 1990.

He later graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management from Valley View University in 2010 and continued to earn a Master of International Development from Andrews University, USA between 2011 and 2017.

The industrious son of Ejura went on to become a pillar for the Ejura Traditional Council by serving as the Secretary for the council.

Dr Pambour Aning later earned his Doctorate (Ph. D) in Business Administration at Valley View University in 2023.

He also served as a member of the Financial Committee of the opposition National Democratic Congress NDC while serving as the Chief Council of Elders in the Ejura Sekyeredumase Constituency.

The 65-year-old sadly passed away, on 26th Au2023, leaving behind a wife and six children

He established a host of businesses nurturing hundreds of youths in his illustrious career.

