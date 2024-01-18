Major Boakye-Djan (Rtd) to be laid to rest on January 26 

Major Kojo Boakye-Djan (RTD)

The late Osahene Major Kojo Boakye-Djan (RTD), who was the official spokesperson of the erstwhile Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC), will be buried on January 26, 2024.

Mr Godfred Boakye-Djan, a nephew of Major Boakye-Djan (Rtd) and Press Secretary to the Abrohene Family, told the Ghana News Agency the body would be laid in state at the forecourt of the State House in Accra for viewing and burial service.

He added that the remains of the late Boakye-Djan (Rtd) would, after the burial service, be buried at the military cemetery at the Burma Camp.

The late Boakye-Djan died at age 81 on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at the 37 Military Hospital.

In March 2022, the military cum politician launched his book title, “Beyond Fear and Power,” which was authored by Mr Korletey Jorbua Obuadey and captured his “pioneer journey from the village to the city and back.”

Major Boakye-Djan (RTD) worked as a journalist with the Daily Graphic and Ghanaian Times and was also the Company Commander of the 5th Battalion of Infantry prior to the June 4, 1979, coup d’état in Ghana.

GNA