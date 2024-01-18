Modern Ghana logo
Student convicted to pay fine of GHC1,800 for stealing GHC9,200 iPhone 

A Circuit Court at Dormaa Ahenkro in the Bono Region has convicted a 19-year-old student to pay a fine of GHC1,800 for stealing an iPhone 12 pro-max mobile phone valued at GHC 9,200.

Nerous Asahene-Addo, the accused, pleaded guilty to both counts of unlawful entry and stealing and was sentenced accordingly by the court or in default serve a 20-month prison term in hard labour.

Police Inspector Emmanuel Asare, the Prosecutor, told the court presided over by Madam Philomena Ansah Asiedu, that the complainant in the case, Mr Maxwell Takyi, was a resident of Dormaa Ahenkro.

He said on January 10, 2024, the Dormaa District Police Command received information from an informant that Asahene-Addo, was having in his possession an iPhone suspected to have been stolen.

Police Inspector Asare said the Police traced the accused person to an area called SM, a suburb of Dormaa Ahenkro, but the accused person on seeing the Police took to his heels and managed to escape.

He indicated that on January 11, 2024, at about 15:30 hours, the Police again pursued the accused person from his hideout at ABB community, a suburb of Dormaa Ahenkro, apprehended him, and brought him to the station together with the exhibit iPhone.

Police Inspector Asare added that during interrogation, the accused person admitted and confessed entering the premises of one Mr Maxwell Takyi at Ahomeka, a suburb of Dormaa Ahenkro and stole the said phone.

He stated that the accused person led the Police to the crime scene and met Mr Takyi, who had complained about his stolen iPhone from his room on January 9, this year at about 0200 hours while he was asleep in his room.

The prosecutor said Mr Takyi later identified the iPhone to the Police as his, and after thorough investigations, the accused person was charged with the offence and was arraigned before the court for prosecution.

