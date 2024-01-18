Driver jailed for careless driving 

A Circuit Court in Dormaa Ahenkro has sentenced Isaac Kwadwo Akorsah, a 33-year-old driver, to six months imprisonment in hard labour for careless and inconsiderate driving leading to the death of a pedestrian.

Kwadwo Akorsah pleaded guilty to both counts of careless and inconsiderate driving.

Police Inspector Emmanuel Asare, the prosecutor, told the court, presided over by Madam Philomena Ansah Asiedu, that on January 4, 2024, at about 1620 hours, Kwadwo Akorsah was driving a KIA Grandbird vehicle with registration Number GW 9779-22.

He said the driver, with his mate on-board, was driving from the new bus terminal at Dormaa Ahenkro towards the Presbyterian Park with the door of the vehicle opened.

Police Inspector Asare said on reaching the main Masu-Nkrakwanta Road towards the Dormaa main traffic lights, the driver realised a vehicle was ahead of him and he decided to overtake it.

In the process the door of the vehicle suddenly flipped open and fell, hitting an18-year-old pedestrian, Rachael Frimpomaa.

The prosecutor said the victim sustained serious head injuries and was rushed to the Dormaa Ahenkro Presbyterian Hospital for treatment but died few hours later while receiving treatment.

The driver was arrested and charged with both offences and the docket was forwarded to the Attorney General's office for advice and prosecution.

GNA