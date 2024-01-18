Modern Ghana logo
Commercial tricycle operators in Ho to get licenses

The Ho Municipal Assembly is enforcing a licensing regime for commercial tricycle operators in the regional capital.

The city in recent times has seen an influx of commercial tricycles, and stakeholders have been actively pursuing measures to sanitise the business.

The Assembly had suspended the collection of one-cedi daily toll from tricycle operators for about a year now, and is introducing the annual license fee, effective from the beginning of 2024.

Mr Dickson Agbenya, the Budget Officer for the Assembly, said as part a fee fixing resolution by the Assembly, a proposed GHC360 per annum payment had been slashed to GHC250.

There were some agitations amidst resistance to the new fees by some transport operators present, yet the Assembly is sure to go ahead with the implementation, offering a grace period of the first quarter 2024.

Mr Divine Bosson, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said the Assembly stayed true to his personal commitment to ensuring judicious use of public revenue, and which was evident in various projects ongoing in the municipality.

He said the Assembly would ensure all operators attached to a union, which he said would enable effective sanitation of the industry.

Mr Bosson said a dress code for all commercial taxi operators would be implemented as part of efforts to improve riding experiences in the 'Oxygen' city.

The MCE shared with the drivers, various road projects ongoing, and said as crucial stakeholders, should be willing to contribute revenue towards the project's realisation.

He said as part of transport organisation in the urban center, tricycles would be kept off the highways, and that the Assembly would create bus stops and mini stations at vantage locations to properly serve the various communities.

GNA

