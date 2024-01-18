Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Ekumfi development snub: Akufo-Addo's comment 'most unfortunate' – Mahama fires

Headlines Ekumfi development snub: Akufo-Addo's comment 'most unfortunate' – Mahama fires
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said President Nana Akufo-Addo's comment that he ignored the development of Ekumfi because they voted out his parliamentarian is "most unfortunate."

Mr Akufo-Addo “honestly” confessed that he took his mind off Ekumfi, in terms of developing the constituency, after they voted against his preferred parliamentary candidate, Mr Francis Ato Cudjoe, in the 2020 elections.

According to President Akufo-Addo, despite appointing Mr Ato Cudjoe as Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, he was voted out of parliament, much to his chagrin.

Speaking in the Twi language at the Jubilee House during a call on him by the traditional leaders from the constituency, the President said to them plainly that: “I did not pay attention to development in your area, I have to be honest with you, but since you have brought it up, I will pay attention to it”.

Reacting to the President's comment, Mr Mahama said on X, "President Akufo-Addo has a penchant for making such partisan statements, as we witnessed recently during his visit to flood victims in Mepe".

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress said Mr Akufo-Addo's "actions contradict the oath he swore as President to do justice to all manner of persons".

"Let me also remind him of chapter six of our constitution, specifically Article 36 clause 2(d), which stipulates the need for governments to undertake '… even and balanced development of all regions and every part of each region of Ghana, and, in particular, improving the conditions of life in the rural areas, and generally, redressing any imbalance in development between the rural and the urban areas'".

-classfmonline

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Ekumfi development snub: Akufo-Addo's comment 'most unfortunate' – Mahama fires Ekumfi development snub: Akufo-Addo's comment 'most unfortunate' – Mahama fires

1 hour ago

Mahama to lead Ashanti 24-hour economy walk January 24 Mahama to lead Ashanti 24-hour economy walk January 24

2 hours ago

Bawku: 60-year-old man killed in shooting incident, five others injured Bawku: 60-year-old man killed in shooting incident, five others injured

2 hours ago

Ghana not ripe enough for a woman as running mate; our attitude hasnt changed from Nkrumahs time —Allotey Jacobs Ghana not ripe enough for a woman as running mate; our attitude hasn’t changed f...

2 hours ago

Your 'election is a battle between Ewes against Asantes' comments is appalling, cringing —Kwamena Duncan blasts Fiifi Kwetey Your 'election is a battle between Ewes against Asantes' comments is appalling, ...

2 hours ago

NPP primaries: Be measured in your utterances; don't 'promise' what you can't sustain after election —Kabilla to aspirants NPP primaries: Be measured in your utterances; don't 'promise' what you can't su...

3 hours ago

2024 elections: He's been tried before but failed Ghanaians; his 'dead goat mentality' still intact —Nana Akomea caution Ghanaians about Mahama 2024 elections: He's been tried before but failed Ghanaians; his 'dead goat ment...

3 hours ago

NPP primaries: You'll worry us —Nana Akomea slams Charles Owusu for going independent NPP primaries: You'll worry us — Nana Akomea slams Charles Owusu for going indep...

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo has made our campaign easy for us in Ekumfi — NDC MP Akufo-Addo has made our campaign easy for us in Ekumfi —  NDC MP

4 hours ago

Accra: Residents hit by months of water scarcity demand immediate restoration Accra: Residents hit by months of water scarcity demand immediate restoration

Just in....
body-container-line