Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Police Constable receives applause for exceptional performance at Dambai

Social News Police Constable receives applause for exceptional performance at Dambai
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

General Constable Wolli Yaw Yeboah of the Visibility Unit of the Oti Regional Police Command has received public praise for his prowess at directing traffic at the 'Bank Square' Junction in Dambai during rush hours.

He has positioned six lorry tyres at the junction with red and white paints as measures to help ease vehicular congestion, especially on market days.

G/Constable Yeboah is punctual at the Bank Square Junction as early as 0500 hours daily, which he does irrespective of the weather.

The zeal with which he executes his job has caught the admiration of many of the public, saying there were just a few officers willing to do that job.

Some passersby told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that what amazed them was his professional conduct and how he spoke to traffic offenders.

“He made sure everything is made right even if you are at fault, he takes his time to talk to you with respect and politeness,” Mr Elijah Yaw Kiba, a driver, told the GNA.

He said he wished the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo-Dampare, would promote the constable for his selfless dedication to Mother Ghana.

GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Kumchacha Sabbath day voting: If you respect God’s rules you'll respect the laws of the la...

2 hours ago

Police Constable receives applause for exceptional performance at Dambai Police Constable receives applause for exceptional performance at Dambai

2 hours ago

Accra: Residents hit by months of water scarcity demand immediate restoration Accra: Residents hit by months of water scarcity demand immediate restoration

2 hours ago

Come out with the truth or apologise within 24hrs — Manhyia South NPP to Nana B over Wontumis alleged disparaging comments against Otumfuo Come out with the truth or apologise within 24hrs — Manhyia South NPP to Nana B ...

3 hours ago

We're being harassed by soldiers, police — Ahafo Ano North community mining operators We're being harassed by soldiers, police — Ahafo Ano North community mining oper...

3 hours ago

Henry Nana Boakye a.k.a Nana B Nana B is a traitor, modern day 'Kwame Tua' in Ashanti Kingdom — Group

3 hours ago

Ive not accused Bawumia of bribery - COP George Mensah clarifies I’ve not accused Bawumia of bribery - COP George Mensah clarifies

4 hours ago

More trouble as Ashanti Youth urges Manhyia Palace to ban Wontumi over alleged blasphemous comments against Otumfuo More trouble as Ashanti Youth urges Manhyia Palace to ban Wontumi over alleged b...

4 hours ago

Akufo-Addo must apologize to Ghanaians for his comment on Ekumfi – NDC Akufo-Addo must apologize to Ghanaians for his comment on Ekumfi – NDC

4 hours ago

NPP primaries: KT Hammonds plans to go unopposed backfires NPP primaries: KT Hammond’s plans to go unopposed backfires

Just in....
body-container-line