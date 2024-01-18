Bawku: 60-year-old man killed in shooting incident, five others injured

There has been a shooting incident in Bawku in the Upper East Region outside curfew hours.

The tragic incident has resulted in the death of a 60-year-old man, Musah Seidu.

The sporadic shooting incident has also seen five people sustaining various injuries.

The injured according to reports from sources have been forced to visit the emergency room for medical attention.

The shooting incident is reported to have occurred around Zongo near the Bawku Police Station at 12:30pm on Wednesday.

The five injured persons have also been identified as include Firdaus Abdulai (17), Sumaila Munira (38), Amidu Bugri (40), Bukari Seidu (50), and Kamal Sadat (19).

While Firdaus and Munira are currently receiving medical attention at the Vineyard Hospital, the remaining three are being treated at the Presbyterian Hospital.

The shooting incident occurred just five days after the Ministry of Interior in an Executive Instrument renewed the curfew hours imposed on Bawku Municipality and its environs from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am.

A release from the Ministry issued on January 12 said everyone in Bawku and its environs is banned from carrying arms, ammunition, or any offensive weapon, and any persons found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted.

The security agencies in the area are working together to arrest those responsible for the shooting.