B/R: Two people burnt to death as fire razes four-bedroom house at Fiapre

Two people were burnt to death when fire gutted and razed their four-bedroom house at Fiapre in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bonno Region in the early hours of Thursday.

The police had since deposited the charred bodies of Alex Antwi, 35, and a 17-year-old girl, only known as Adiza, to the Sunyani Teaching Hospital for autopsy.

Assistant Divisional Officer Grade II, Isaac Kwame Opoku, the Public Relations Officer of the Sunyani Municipal Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), who confirmed the death, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the fire started around 1230 hours.

“When personnel of the Service got to the scene, the fire had assumed a dangerous dimension” he said, adding that the cause of fire was yet to be known.

GNA

