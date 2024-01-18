Modern Ghana logo
Fire guts 15 structures at Achimota College

Fire guts 15 structures at Achimota College
Some residents of Achimota College, a suburb in the Okaikwei North Constituency, are counting their losses following a fire incident that destroyed about 15 structures on Wednesday afternoon.

Several properties, including television sets, refrigerators, and a car, among other items, have been damaged as a result.

An affected resident told Citi News in an interview on Thursday, “I travelled to attend to my mum, who is not well. I was called around 2 pm and was informed about the fire incident. I lost everything.”

“My three deep freezers, which I moved here to start my water business, are also burnt. I was at the hospital with my mum when I told her about the fire.”

Another said, “I managed to salvage only one out of the four bags in our room. Everything is gone. I managed to pick up clothing in the laundry basket. An amount of 4,000gh was stolen when I brought some of my items outside. Honourable Theresa Lardi Awuni has come to our aid together with some other constituency officials.”

