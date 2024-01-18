Modern Ghana logo
Ghana not ripe enough for a woman as running mate; our attitude hasn’t changed from Nkrumah’s time — Allotey Jacobs

Bernard Allotey Jacobs has dismissed the calls for a woman as Running Mate to the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

He said Ghana is not ready for such a move.
The former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Central Regional Chairman expressed his views during a discussion about the prospects of the NPP on Peace FM’s "Kokrokoo" morning show.

Acknowledging the role a suitable Running Mate plays in the party's victory, Allotey Jacobs asserted that Ghana is not prepared for a female Running Mate.

He noted that Ghanaians' perception has not changed since Kwame Nkrumah's era.

"I don't think Ghana is ripe for a woman as a Running Mate. Ghana is not ripe for it.

“We haven't changed our attitude from Kwame Nkrumah's time till date. We are still the same.

“Ghana is not ripe for a woman as a Running Mate. We haven't changed at all; it's the same attitude," he remarked during the discussion.

Allotey Jacobs rejected the calls for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to consider selecting a female Running Mate for the upcoming December 7 presidential elections.

He argued that when women enter politics, they are perceived differently, emphasizing the challenging nature of the political landscape.

"How many women MPs do you have in Parliament?" he questioned when challenged by panel member Kwamena Duncan, who pointed to some women leaders in the House of Parliament and other political positions.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

