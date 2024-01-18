Modern Ghana logo
Another housemaid charged for killing mistress in Kumasi

In Kumasi, another housemaid has been charged with the murder of her employer.

The Ghana Police Service has concluded its investigation into the case, where a house help, 22-year-old Marku Kuami, is accused of killing her employer, Margaret Oppong, an 85-year-old woman residing in the United States of America.

The incident occurred in Ayeduase, a Kumasi suburb, on December 22, last year.

The police prosecutors informed the Asokwa District Court that they had forwarded a duplicate docket to the Attorney-General's office for advice.

The case has been adjourned to February 2.
The family of the deceased is determined to pursue justice.

- Classfmonline

