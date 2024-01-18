Modern Ghana logo
One killed, five injured in sporadic shooting incident at Bawku

One person has lost his life, with five others sustaining injuries in a sporadic shooting in Bawku, Upper East region.

The incident occurred around Zongo near the Bawku Police Station at approximately 12:30pm on Wednesday, according to police sources.

The deceased was identified as Musah Seidu, aged 60, who succumbed to a severe chest injury caused by gunfire.

The injured individuals include Firdaus Abdulai (17), Sumaila Munira (38), Amidu Bugri (40), Bukari Seidu (50), and Kamal Sadat (19).

Firdaus and Munira are receiving treatment at the Vineyard Hospital, while the remaining three are at the Presbyterian Hospital.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear.

Musah has been released to the family and laid to rest following Islamic traditions.

-Classfmonline

