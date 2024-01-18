Directives for further actions on money laundering in Cecilia Dapaah's case will be issued soon – OSP

18.01.2024 LISTEN

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has provided an update on investigations into the case involving former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah.

According to the Office, “The investigation shows that the case is largely in the province of suspected money laundering and structuring.”

This has been revealed in the fourth Half Yearly Report by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

In the report, the OSP said it will soon issue directives for further action on the suspected money laundering in the case against Cecilia Dapaah.

“By operation of law, there are other law enforcement agencies which are reposed with a direct mandate in respect of money laundering and structuring. On that score, the Special Prosecutor will issue directives and further action on the matter in due course,” part of the report by the OSP said.

Background

In July 2023, the Office commenced investigation in respect of suspected corruption and corruption-related offences regarding large amounts of money (mainly in foreign denominations) and other valuable items involving Ms. Cecilia Abena Dapaah, a former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources and her spouse, Mr. Daniel Osei-Kufour.

The investigation has been largely aimed at determining the source(s) of the large cash sums. The Office took several steps including freezing Ms. Dapaah’s bank accounts and investments and seizing large sums from the residence of Ms. Dapaah and her spouse.

Upon the refusal by the High Court to confirm the freezing and seizure orders, the Office re-seized the cash sums and re-froze the bank accounts and investments and applied to the court again for confirmation in FT0074/2023 The Special Prosecutor v. Cecilia Abena Dapaah & Daniel Osei-Kufour.

From October 2023, the investigation became cross-border and transboundary upon the claim by the persons of interest that part of the seized cash sums was transported into the jurisdiction from the United States.

For that reason, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States became involved in a collaborative investigative work with the OSP on the matter.

In October 2023, the Special Prosecutor revoked the freezing order in respect of five (5) bank accounts of Ms. Dapaah, which were eliminated from the focus of the investigation as no longer suspected to be tainted property.