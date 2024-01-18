Modern Ghana logo
Ekumfi neglect: Then we truly made a mistake in electing Akufo-Addo as our President — Prof Gyampo

A senior lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has criticized President Akufo-Addo for deliberately blocking development projects in Ekumfi constituency for voting out the NPP MP.

According to Prof Gyampo, the president's comments are "very unpatriotic and unpresidential" and show a "fundamental lack of understanding" of his role.

In a Facebook post sighted by ModernGhana News on Wednesday, January 17, Prof Gyampo said: “President Akufo-Addo overlooked development in Ekumfi because they voted against his MP, betrays a certain fundamental lack of understanding of his role as President."

He added, "If the President doesn’t know that he is to serve as a father for all, regardless of who voted for or against him, then we truly made a mistake in electing him as our President."

The political science lecturer argued strongly that the President is responsible for developing all parts of Ghana based on need, not political allegiances.

"The taxes of Ghanaians belong to Ghanaians. They are meant to be used to develop Ghana. They are not to be used to develop only areas that voted for the President," Prof Gyampo said.

