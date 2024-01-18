Modern Ghana logo
Kudus injury update: West Ham star to undergo late fitness test for Egypt clash tomorrow

West Ham star Mohammed Kudus has been engaged in light training drills with the Black Stars and will undergo a late fitness test before the Egypt encounter later on Thursday.

During a GNA Sports visit to the TS-Stade Municipal de Bingerville, where the Black Stars had their last training session before the Egypt match, Kudus was spotted moving very well and comfortably kicking the ball.

But according to Ghana coach Chris Hughton, Kudus would undergo a very late fitness test, and a decision will be made with regard to his participation in the potentially pulsating encounter with Egypt.

“As most are aware, Mohammed Kudus joined camp later because he suffered an injury in his late game for West Ham.

“We will continue to assess him. He has trained the last few days, but we would assess him and make a decision before the match,” Chris Hughton said.

Further information gathered by GNA Sports indicates that Mohammed Kudus will make the matchday squad for Egypt and could possibly make a cameo later in the game but will not start.

The Black Stars are scheduled to face the Pharaohs of Egypt in their second Group B encounter slated for the Stade Félix-Houphouët-Boigny on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 20:00 GMT.

GNA

