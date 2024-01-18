Modern Ghana logo
Barekese SHS student butchers boy without provocation at Abuakwa Kubease

Social News Gabriel Kwaku Twumasi
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Gabriel Kwaku Twumasi

An 18-year-old boy has survived a dangerous machete attack, after he was brutally butchered on the head, left leg and left arm with a sharp machete.

Victim Gabriel Kwaku Twumasi was in his house at Abuakwa Kubease in the Ashanti Region on January 16, 2024 around 12noon when he was violently attacked.

According to the police, one Kwabena Agyei, a student of Barekese SHS, also of Abuakwa Dadease, armed with a machete, butchered Twumasi without provocation.

The mother of the victim, identified as Sarah Birago, reported the bloody attack to the Abuakwa police, who apprehended the suspect to assist in their investigations and issued a release.

“On 16/ 01/2024 at 1205hrs, Sarah Birago of Abuakwa, Kubease, came to Abuakwa Station and reported that suspect, Kwabena Agyei, a student of Barekese SHS, also of Abuakwa Dadease, armed with machete, came to her house and without any provocation inflicted cutlass wounds on her son, Gabriel Kwaku Twumasi, 18 years.

“He was rushed to Abuakwa Polyclinic, where he is currently receiving medical treatment. On receipt of the information, police followed up to Abuakwa Polyclinic where victim Gabriel Kwaku Twumasi was met at the emergency ward with multiple wounds on his head, left arm and leg, and bleeding profusely, receiving treatment,” the report stated.

According to the police report, medical personnel at the hospital disclosed that the victim was brought into the facility with multiple cutlass wounds on his body in a conscious and stable state.

“Suspect Kwabena Agyei is in custody, assisting with investigations,” the report stated, adding that the victim, who sustained severe injuries, has been treated and discharged.

-DGN online

