Why go discuss Atta Mills’ autopsy with Akufo-Addo; is he a hospital archive? — Prof Gyampo quizzes Ekumfi Queenmother

The request by the Ekumfi Queen mother to President Akufo-Addo for the autopsy report of former President Atta Mills has received criticism from political science lecturer Professor Ransford Gyampo.

In a post via Facebook on Wednesday, January 17, Prof Gyampo questioned why the queen mother would go to the President to request for the autopsy report when Atta Mills' brother, Dr Cadman Mills already has it.

"Dr Cadman Mills says he has a copy of the autopsy report of the death of his brother, President Atta Mills. So why go discuss this with the President? Is he a hospital archive or a Medical Doctor?" Prof Gyampo wrote.

He argued that pursuing the report now serves only "to advance the selfish interest of some bitter individuals."

The vocal political scientist said the people of Ekumfi should instead focus on pressing the government on "bread and butter issues."

The professor also took issue with an admission by President Akufo-Addo that had overlooked development in Ekumfi because residents voted against his NPP MP.

"Also, that President Akufo-Addo overlooked development in Ekumfi because they voted against his MP, betrays a certain fundamental lack of understanding of his role as President," he stated.

He stressed that the President is for all Ghanaians regardless of political affiliations.