Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Why go discuss Atta Mills’ autopsy with Akufo-Addo; is he a hospital archive? — Prof Gyampo quizzes Ekumfi Queenmother

Headlines Professor Ransford Gyampo, a Senior Political Science student at the University of Ghana
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Professor Ransford Gyampo, a Senior Political Science student at the University of Ghana

The request by the Ekumfi Queen mother to President Akufo-Addo for the autopsy report of former President Atta Mills has received criticism from political science lecturer Professor Ransford Gyampo.

In a post via Facebook on Wednesday, January 17, Prof Gyampo questioned why the queen mother would go to the President to request for the autopsy report when Atta Mills' brother, Dr Cadman Mills already has it.

"Dr Cadman Mills says he has a copy of the autopsy report of the death of his brother, President Atta Mills. So why go discuss this with the President? Is he a hospital archive or a Medical Doctor?" Prof Gyampo wrote.

He argued that pursuing the report now serves only "to advance the selfish interest of some bitter individuals."

The vocal political scientist said the people of Ekumfi should instead focus on pressing the government on "bread and butter issues."

The professor also took issue with an admission by President Akufo-Addo that had overlooked development in Ekumfi because residents voted against his NPP MP.

"Also, that President Akufo-Addo overlooked development in Ekumfi because they voted against his MP, betrays a certain fundamental lack of understanding of his role as President," he stated.

He stressed that the President is for all Ghanaians regardless of political affiliations.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

20 minutes ago

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, former NDC Director of Elections Swearing on my son's life in 2020 shows how committed I was as NDC Director of E...

24 minutes ago

326 aspirants ready for showdown in January 27 primaries, Nhyiaeso suspended amid controversy 326 aspirants ready for showdown in January 27 primaries, Nhyiaeso suspended ami...

39 minutes ago

A file photo of the hospital building We don't use babies as collateral for unpaid medical bills; such reports are unf...

1 hour ago

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, 2024 independent presidential candidateleft and Late Ghanaian journalist Komla Dumor Komla Dumor would’ve been my Vice Presidential nominee in one of my earlier bids...

1 hour ago

Stan Dogbe, aide to former President John Dramani Mahamaleft and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Ekumfi neglect unethical, sets dangerous precedent for governance in Ghana — Sta...

1 hour ago

Mackenzie L allegedly incited his acolytes to starve to death in order to meet Jesus. By - AFP Kenya starvation cult leader charged with terrorism

1 hour ago

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers a speech during a session of the World Economic Forum WEF in Davos on January 17, 2024. By Fabrice COFFRINI AFP Blinken to refocus on Africa as Russia, China make gains

2 hours ago

Directives for further actions on money laundering in Cecilia Dapaah's case will be issued soon – OSP Directives for further actions on money laundering in Cecilia Dapaah's case will...

2 hours ago

Ekumfi neglect: Then we truly made a mistake in electing Akufo-Addo as our President — Prof Gyampo Ekumfi neglect: Then we truly made a mistake in electing Akufo-Addo as our Presi...

2 hours ago

Professor Ransford Gyampo, a Senior Political Science student at the University of Ghana Why go discuss Atta Mills’ autopsy with Akufo-Addo; is he a hospital archive? — ...

Just in....
body-container-line