Stop blaming your failures on those who didn't vote for you — Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has criticized President Akufo-Addo for ignoring those who did not vote for him and his party when it comes to development.

In a post on social media, the former Education Minister and 2020 running mate of John Mahama said “Mr. President, please do something, say something different before you go.”

She recalled similar responses the President gave a chief previously regarding uncompleted education projects in the NDC’s stronghold—the Volta Region.

One such instance was “his response to Torgbui Adzonu-Gaga Amenya Fiti V, the Paramount Chief from Aflao, about the need to complete one of our e-blocks to pre-empt unnecessary stress.”

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang further noted complaints from the Ashanti Region, traditionally an NPP stronghold.

According to her, "the paradox is very tangible; the people of Ashanti Region constantly complaining of neglect. Does his party not gain majority of their votes from the region? Maybe they don’t vote and in the consistency expressed, are deserving of his neglect."

This comes after the President told the people of Ekumfi that he intentionally ignored them because they kicked out the NPP MP in 2020.

Before that, the President had told the people of Mepe who were displaced by the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams that he wouldn't have visited them if voting was a factor to consider in helping electorates in the Volta Region.