We're being harassed by soldiers, police — Ahafo Ano North community mining operators

Some youth of Manfo, Subrisu and Fante communities in the Ahafo Ano North Municipality of the Ashanti Region have called on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government led by President Akufo Addo as a matter of urgency to intervene and stop the security agencies from harassing them at the Fante community mining site.

At a press conference, the aggrieved youth threatened not to participate in the fast-approaching general elections. They also vowed to resist any attempt to place ballot boxes in the area for the election to be held if their concerns are not addressed.

Mr Akowuah Samuel, the NPP polling station Chairman for Manfo and Chairman for the mining site indicated that the community mining was commissioned by the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon Mireku Duker together with the Municipal Chief Executive for the area, Hon Matina Nyantakye, in 2021 to create jobs for the youth.

Despite working by the rules and regulations guiding mining activities as prescribed by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, he said, the security agencies including the police, military, and forestry commission continually harassed them at the site.

Mr Akowuah cited instances where two of their members were shot dead by some forestry guards, adding that, recently, five of their members including an NPP polling station Chairman for Subrisu, were also arrested and have since been kept in the custody of the security without knowing their whereabouts.

He reiterated their decision to stage a series of demonstrations against the government if it does not swiftly intervene and stop those behind the security harassment on them.

For his part, the Spokesperson for the youth, Mr Amoateng Kwabena, expressed worry about the stress and psychological trauma women among them at the site go through due to the security agencies' harassment.

The youth, Mr Amoateng said, depend on the mining activities to make ends meet, and it will be difficult for them to survive if they are stopped from mining at the legally commissioned Fante community mining site.