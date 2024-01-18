Health Ministry launches National Malaria Elimination Strategic Plan

Ghana has made tremendous strides in reducing malaria-related deaths from 3,889 in 2008 to 155 at the end of 2022.

The Minister for Health, Mr Kwaku Agyeman Manu, who announced this at the launch of the National Malaria Elimination Strategic Plan (2024-2028) in Accra on Tuesday, said the health sector made substantial strides in reducing malaria deaths through investments, robust partnerships, a dedicated workforce and effective leadership.

He added that the country was also able to achieve these strides by distributing insecticidal nets, improving malaria case management guidelines, conducting supervisory visits in public and private health facilities and indoor residual spraying (IRS) in targeted districts.

On his part, the Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare, underscored the importance of partnerships to eliminate malaria in the country.

He added that achievement over the past decades was due to the valuable contribution of partners at the national and global levels.