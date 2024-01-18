Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Accept both handwritten and electronically prepared lesson notes — GES to headteachers

Education Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, Dr. Eric Nkansah
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, Dr. Eric Nkansah

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has directed heads of basic and secondary schools to accept all formats for teachers' lesson notes submissions.

In a letter dated January 17, signed by the Deputy Director-General of GES in charge of Quality Assurance and Administration, Dr. Kwabena Bempah Tandoh, heads have been directed to accept handwritten and electronic lesson notes, whether in printed or email form.

The directive follows reports of "some misunderstanding between heads and their teachers in some schools in respect of lesson notes preparations.”

According to the letter, “Regional Directors are to bring to the attention of District/Municipal/Metropolitan Directors of Education to ensure that all heads of schools (Basic and Second Cycle) accept both handwritten and electronically prepared lesson notes in both printed and email forms.”

The GES move is aimed at streamlining procedures and ensuring flexibility that caters to different teaching styles and resources available to educators.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agymangleft and President Nana Akufo-Addo Stop blaming your failures on those who didn't vote for you — Prof Naana Opoku-A...

2 hours ago

Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, Dr. Eric Nkansah Accept both handwritten and electronically prepared lesson notes — GES to headte...

3 hours ago

Kudus injury update: West Ham star to undergo late fitness test for Egypt clash today Kudus injury update: West Ham star to undergo late fitness test for Egypt clash ...

3 hours ago

Gabriel Kwaku Twumasi Barekese SHS student butchers boy without provocation at Abuakwa Kubease

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo always blaming his failures, woes on those he claims dont vote for him – Prof. Jane Naana Akufo-Addo always ‘blaming his failures, woes on those he claims don’t vote for ...

3 hours ago

OSP hunts ghost names, others on govt payroll system OSP hunts ghost names, others on govt payroll system

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addos neglect of Ekumfi constituency unfortunate – NDC MP Akufo-Addo’s neglect of Ekumfi constituency unfortunate – NDC MP

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addos comments on Ekumfis exclusion from developmental projects makes mockery of democracry – Fante Youth Akufo-Addo’s comments on Ekumfi’s exclusion from developmental projects makes mo...

3 hours ago

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng We're undeterred by attempts to discredit us; committed to rendering corruption ...

3 hours ago

Jacob Osei Yeboah 2024 Election: Jacob Osei Yeboah supports SDA’s petition to change Saturday Dece...

Just in....
body-container-line