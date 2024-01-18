Accept both handwritten and electronically prepared lesson notes — GES to headteachers

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has directed heads of basic and secondary schools to accept all formats for teachers' lesson notes submissions.

In a letter dated January 17, signed by the Deputy Director-General of GES in charge of Quality Assurance and Administration, Dr. Kwabena Bempah Tandoh, heads have been directed to accept handwritten and electronic lesson notes, whether in printed or email form.

The directive follows reports of "some misunderstanding between heads and their teachers in some schools in respect of lesson notes preparations.”

According to the letter, “Regional Directors are to bring to the attention of District/Municipal/Metropolitan Directors of Education to ensure that all heads of schools (Basic and Second Cycle) accept both handwritten and electronically prepared lesson notes in both printed and email forms.”

The GES move is aimed at streamlining procedures and ensuring flexibility that caters to different teaching styles and resources available to educators.