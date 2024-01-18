Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
18.01.2024 Headlines

OSP hunts ghost names, others on govt payroll system

OSP hunts ghost names, others on govt payroll system
18.01.2024 LISTEN

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) says it has commenced an investigation into the government’s payroll system.

In its half-year report released on December 29, 2023, the OSP stated that its assessment and investigation are aimed at removing non-existent names and recovering wrongful payments.

It cautioned that persons suspected to be culpable of committing any offence will be prosecuted.

“The Office has commenced corruption risk assessment and investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of the Government of Ghana payroll administration. The assessment and investigation are especially aimed at isolating and removing non-existent names, recovering wrongful payments, and the prosecution of persons suspected to be culpable for any offence(s).”

The OSP emphasized that it is collaborating with the Controller and Accountant General's Department to conduct the investigation.

“A joint project team of selected staff of the two institutions has been formed for the purpose,” OSP stated in its report.

The investigation and assessment, according to the OSP, cover all banks and employees on the government payroll.

“The exercise is being carried out in two phases. Phase I covers the Ghana Education Service and the health institutions. Phase II covers all other Metropolitan/Municipal/District Assemblies, Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.”

The Office said it is also investigating one hundred and fifty-two (152) other cases at various levels of consideration.

“These would be publicised if the Special Prosecutor determines that they are within the mandate of the Office and that they should be moved past the preliminary investigation stage. This is a policy intended to protect the privacy of individuals and the business operations of institutions and companies, and to avoid unnecessary stigmatisation.

—Citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng We're undeterred by attempts to discredit us; committed to rendering corruption ...

2 hours ago

Jacob Osei Yeboah 2024 Election: Jacob Osei Yeboah supports SDA’s petition to change Saturday Dece...

4 hours ago

Mr Mark Owen Woyongo NDC's Mark Woyongo dies at age 78

4 hours ago

Our admission requirements, courses offered, other information can only be found on our website — UPSA Our admission requirements, courses offered, other information can only be found...

4 hours ago

A Ghanaian husband in London needs urgent help before the chilly Winter weather kills him A Ghanaian husband in London needs urgent help before the chilly Winter weather ...

4 hours ago

Prime Minister of Dominica, H.E Roosevelt Skerritleft and Ghana's Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Bawumia discusses renewable energy mix with Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt S...

4 hours ago

Leon Neal POOLAFP UK parliament approves Rwanda bill as right-wing rebels back down

4 hours ago

A file photo There’ll be no 20% increase in transport fares; GPRTU hasn't met us — Transport ...

4 hours ago

Photo of Cheddar Cheddar GH¢7million tax evasion allegation

4 hours ago

The Kenyan shilling is trading at all-time lows at around 160 to the dollar. By SIMON MAINA AFPFile IMF grants Kenya new $941 million loan

Just in....
body-container-line