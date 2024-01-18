There’ll be no 20% increase in transport fares; GPRTU hasn't met us — Transport Ministry

The Ministry of Transport has countered an announcement by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) of a 20% increase in transport fares effective January 24.

In a press release dated Wednesday, January 17, the Ministry said it has not held any negotiations with transport operators to review transport fares.

It urged the general public to disregard the purported increase announced by GPRTU.

"We wish to inform the general public that there has not been any negotiation with the transport operators for a review of the transport fares," part of the Ministry's statement read.

The Ministry said any decision about fare review will be communicated to the public as has been the practice.

It assured commuters of ensuring "fair and reasonable public transport fares."

This comes after GPRTU in an earlier statement said a 20% upward adjustment has been agreed upon at a national management meeting held on Tuesday, January 16, due to rising costs.

GPRTU noted in the statement, "This has become necessary as a result of excessive taxes on spare parts adversely affecting our operations due to hike in its prices. Further, the recent 10% increment of insurance premium is also having a negative effect on our operations while the condition of our road network remains deplorable."