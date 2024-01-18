Bawumia discusses renewable energy mix with Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit

Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has held discussions with the Prime Minister of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit, on deepening cooperation between Ghana and the Caribbean nation, especially in the area of renewable energy.

The two leaders met on Wednesday, January 17 at the Jubilee House in Accra where they touched on issues of mutual benefit to both countries.

In a post via his official X handle after the meeting, Dr. Bawumia revealed that "Our deliberations focused on many areas, including the importance of renewable energy mix, as well as strengthening strong cultural, tourism, economic and diplomatic ties between Ghana and the Dominican Republic."

He added, "To ensure effective exchanges in the areas identified, we also discussed the need to ensure affordable, reliable and accessible aviation network between Ghana and the Dominican Republic, and between other African countries and the Caribbean.”

The Veep underscored the importance of renewable energy cooperation, saying it will help both countries diversify their energy sources and transition to cleaner power.

Prime Minister Skerrit's visit presented an opportunity for Ghana and Dominica to deepen collaboration, especially in leveraging each other's strengths in renewable energy such as solar, wind and hydropower, added Dr Bawumia

Affordable air transportation was also discussed as critical for facilitating exchanges between the private sectors and the people of the two nations.