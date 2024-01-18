Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Bawumia discusses renewable energy mix with Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit

Headlines Prime Minister of Dominica, H.E Roosevelt Skerritleft and Ghana's Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Prime Minister of Dominica, H.E Roosevelt Skerrit[left] and Ghana's Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has held discussions with the Prime Minister of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit, on deepening cooperation between Ghana and the Caribbean nation, especially in the area of renewable energy.

The two leaders met on Wednesday, January 17 at the Jubilee House in Accra where they touched on issues of mutual benefit to both countries.

In a post via his official X handle after the meeting, Dr. Bawumia revealed that "Our deliberations focused on many areas, including the importance of renewable energy mix, as well as strengthening strong cultural, tourism, economic and diplomatic ties between Ghana and the Dominican Republic."

He added, "To ensure effective exchanges in the areas identified, we also discussed the need to ensure affordable, reliable and accessible aviation network between Ghana and the Dominican Republic, and between other African countries and the Caribbean.”

The Veep underscored the importance of renewable energy cooperation, saying it will help both countries diversify their energy sources and transition to cleaner power.

Prime Minister Skerrit's visit presented an opportunity for Ghana and Dominica to deepen collaboration, especially in leveraging each other's strengths in renewable energy such as solar, wind and hydropower, added Dr Bawumia

Affordable air transportation was also discussed as critical for facilitating exchanges between the private sectors and the people of the two nations.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

9 minutes ago

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng We are undeterred by attempts to discredit us, committed to rendering corruption...

9 minutes ago

Jacob Osei Yeboah 2024 Election: Jacob Osei Yeboah supports SDA’s petition to change December 7 da...

2 hours ago

Mr Mark Owen Woyongo NDC's Mark Woyongo dies at age 78

2 hours ago

Our admission requirements, courses offered, other information can only be found on our website — UPSA Our admission requirements, courses offered, other information can only be found...

2 hours ago

A Ghanaian husband in London needs urgent help before the chilly Winter weather kills him A Ghanaian husband in London needs urgent help before the chilly Winter weather ...

2 hours ago

Prime Minister of Dominica, H.E Roosevelt Skerritleft and Ghana's Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Bawumia discusses renewable energy mix with Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt S...

2 hours ago

Leon Neal POOLAFP UK parliament approves Rwanda bill as right-wing rebels back down

2 hours ago

A file photo There’ll be no 20% increase in transport fares; GPRTU hasn't met us — Transport ...

2 hours ago

Photo of Cheddar Cheddar GH¢7million tax evasion allegation

2 hours ago

The Kenyan shilling is trading at all-time lows at around 160 to the dollar. By SIMON MAINA AFPFile IMF grants Kenya new $941 million loan

Just in....
body-container-line