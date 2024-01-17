Modern Ghana logo
Ghana vs Egypt: Two wounded heavyweights chase first victory at AFCON

17.01.2024 LISTEN

A repetition of the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final will take centre stage as four-time winners Ghana take on record seven-time champions Egypt in the second group B encounter at the Stade Félix-Houphouët-Boigny on Thursday.

The stakes will be high this time around as the two African football heavyweights chase their first win of the tournament after a difficult start.

Egypt needed a last-gasp strike from Mohamed Salah to secure a point against Mozambique, while Ghana suffered another humiliating 2-1 loss to Cape Verde.

The Black Stars are on a five-match winless streak at the AFCON, and matters could get worse for Chris Hughton’s side if they fail to get positive results against last year’s finalist, Egypt.

Ghana would certainly come out with the belief to beat Egypt, a side they demolished 6-1 in the 2014 World Cup qualifiers, as a defeat for the Black Stars would culminate in a third successive loss at the AFCON.

Team News
The biggest news from the Black Stars camp is the likely return of West Ham star Mohammed Kudus.

Kudus was involved in intense training with the team and is expected to be named in the matchday squad for the Egypt encounter.

Kudus is expected to play a role for the Black Stars in the Egypt encounter, though he might not get a starting role.

Chris Hughton is expected to make massive changes to his side, especially with his defence, after they conceded two poor goals against Cape Verde.

Mohamed Salah will certainly spearhead the Egyptian attack, along with Mohamed and Mahmoud Trezeguet.

There are no major injuries in the Egyptian camp, as coach Rui Vitoria will have the full complement of his team.

Ghana’s possible starting lineup: Ofori (GK) Seidu, Dijku, Salisu, Mensah; Ashimeru, Salis, Paintsil, Kudus, J Ayew, Semenyo

Egypt possible starting lineup: El-Shenawy(GK),Hany, Hegazy, Abdelmonem, Hamdi; Zizo, Elneny, Fathi; Salah, Mohamed, Trezeguet

Predicted Scoreline: Ghana 2-1 Egypt
