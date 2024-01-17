Nigeria: Those responsible for Oyo state explosion must be fished out and punished — Tinubu

President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called for those responsible for the deadly explosion in Oyo state to be brought to book.

An explosion rocked the Bodija area of Ibadan, the state capital, on Tuesday evening, January 16, killing two people and injuring over 77 others.

According to Oyo state Governor Seyi Makinde, preliminary investigations suggest the blast was caused by illegal miners storing explosive materials in a residential house.

In a statement on Wednesday, President Tinubu expressed his condolences for the victims and called the incident "deeply saddening."

He said, "It is worrisome that the cause of the blast is being attributed to the activities of illegal miners. Those behind the inexcusable and reckless behavior that has created the conditions for this sad incident to occur must be fished out and punished."

The blast destroyed several buildings and vehicles in the area, according to reports.

Governor Makinde visited the scene on Wednesday morning and those receiving treatment at University College Hospital.

Tinubu directed the National Emergency Management Agency to assist Oyo state authorities in providing relief to victims.