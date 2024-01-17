Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Nigeria: Those responsible for Oyo state explosion must be fished out and punished — Tinubu

Headlines Nigeria: Those responsible for Oyo state explosion must be fished out and punished — Tinubu
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN

President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called for those responsible for the deadly explosion in Oyo state to be brought to book.

An explosion rocked the Bodija area of Ibadan, the state capital, on Tuesday evening, January 16, killing two people and injuring over 77 others.

According to Oyo state Governor Seyi Makinde, preliminary investigations suggest the blast was caused by illegal miners storing explosive materials in a residential house.

In a statement on Wednesday, President Tinubu expressed his condolences for the victims and called the incident "deeply saddening."

He said, "It is worrisome that the cause of the blast is being attributed to the activities of illegal miners. Those behind the inexcusable and reckless behavior that has created the conditions for this sad incident to occur must be fished out and punished."

The blast destroyed several buildings and vehicles in the area, according to reports.

Governor Makinde visited the scene on Wednesday morning and those receiving treatment at University College Hospital.

Tinubu directed the National Emergency Management Agency to assist Oyo state authorities in providing relief to victims.

117202460405-sxnaredq5k-fdbe01eb-f600-415d-8d35-d5161a0dc27e.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

3 hours ago

You're president for all, not for NPP voters – Dr. Asah-Asante jabs Akufo-Addo for neglecting Ekumfi You're president for all, not for NPP voters – Dr. Asah-Asante jabs Akufo-Addo f...

3 hours ago

Nigeria: Those responsible for Oyo state explosion must be fished out and punished — Tinubu Nigeria: Those responsible for Oyo state explosion must be fished out and punish...

3 hours ago

Kente weaver remanded for tying woman, rapes her to death at Kpando Kente weaver remanded for tying woman, rapes her to death at Kpando

3 hours ago

OSP presses hard on Cecilia Dapaah, shifts focus to money laundering OSP presses hard on Cecilia Dapaah, shifts focus to money laundering

3 hours ago

OSP probes SMLGRA deal OSP probes SML/GRA deal

3 hours ago

University of Ghana denounces assault on 'gay stranger' on campus University of Ghana denounces assault on 'gay stranger' on campus 

3 hours ago

Ghana Supporters Union refute reports of being stranded in Abidjan Ghana Supporters Union refute reports of being stranded in Abidjan

3 hours ago

We'll come out and fight for Ghana — Jordan Ayew on Egypt clash “We'll come out and fight for Ghana” — Jordan Ayew on Egypt clash

3 hours ago

WR: Alleged notorious phone snatcher stoned to death at Wasa Akropong W/R: Alleged notorious phone snatcher stoned to death at Wasa Akropong

3 hours ago

Irate Gomoa Dominase residents demand dismissal of Potsin Polyclinic staff over alleged medical negligence Irate Gomoa Dominase residents demand dismissal of Potsin Polyclinic staff over ...

Just in....
body-container-line