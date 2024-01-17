Modern Ghana logo
Anti-corruption institutions will come after you if you misconduct yourself in my next gov’t – Mahama warns

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has reiterated his warning to persons who will have the opportunity to work with him in government when he becomes president again.

Speaking at the Volta Regional House of Chief on Wednesday, January 17, the former President warned that he would leave anti-corruption institutions to go after anyone who would misconduct themselves in his next government.

John Dramani Mahama also plans to go after officials of the current ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) who engaged in illegal and corrupt behaviour.

“If we do not establish fairness in our system in fighting corruption, it will overwhelm this country, A lot of times, lip service is paid to it.

“We will hold people in this government who have misconducted themselves accountable, but same time as we hold them accountable, people who misconduct themselves in our administration will face the full rigours of the law, the anti-corruption institutions will come after them, and I am not going to interfere in the work of these institutions if they are investigating you,” John Dramani Mahama warned.

John Dramani Mahama is currently in the Volta Region as part of his ‘Building Ghana Tour’.

He has promised that if voted as President in this year’s general election, he will address the economic crisis.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
