Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
17.01.2024 Social News

2024 Bible Week celebration starts February 3  

2024 Bible Week celebration starts February 3
17.01.2024 LISTEN

The 2024 Bible Week Celebration is set to kick off from February 3 to 11 in Accra.

It will be on the theme: “The Bible: Guide for Peace, Unity and Development”.

The celebration is to make Ghanaians embrace the Bible as a guide for Peace, Unity, and Development as the country warms up for the General Election in December.

“From February 3rd to 11th, 2024, Ghana will be immersed in a week-long celebration of the Bible’s enduring power to illuminate peace, unity, and development.

“The Bible Society of Ghana (BSG) is proud to present Bible Week 2024, a vibrant celebration inviting Christians in Ghanaians of all denominations to explore the transformative power of the Bible as we prepare for our Presidential and Parliamentary Elections this year, ” a statement by the Bible Society of Ghana, said.

Another purpose for the celebration is for Ghanaians to individually embrace the Bible’s teachings on living at peace with one another in an election year.

Some planned activities are Bible reading marathon, Bible quiz, choreo-poetry, talks, symposiums and Bible studies.

There would also be drama, debate, movie nights and Bible walk for the youth.

The statement indicated that there would be worship experience and prayer time for the nation.

The Bible Society of Ghana is a non-denominational and interconfessional Christian organisation, which was formed in 1965 by the Churches in Ghana with the British and Foreign Bible Societies of the United Kingdom.

It operates with voluntary membership that commit to supporting financially the Bible ministry and sometimes volunteer to serve on committees or councils.

The Bible Society of Ghana is a member of the United Bible Society (UBS), Which operates in over 200 countries.

GNA

Top Stories

3 hours ago

It's true, Mahama deserves 'honeymoon period' to fulfil promises if he wins — Stephen Atubiga It's true, Mahama deserves 'honeymoon period' to fulfil promises if he wins — St...

3 hours ago

Video May I die with my firstborn if I sellout NDC for money in the upcoming election – Elvis Afriyie Ankrah swears [Video] May I die with my firstborn if I sellout NDC for money in the upcoming e...

3 hours ago

We'll support your choice of running mate but a choice from Ashanti Region will be great news —EPA boss to Bawumia We'll support your choice of running mate but a choice from Ashanti Region will ...

3 hours ago

NPP primaries: It'll disturb us if a candidate goes independent; elections must be fair —Nana Akomea NPP primaries: It'll disturb us if a candidate goes independent; elections must ...

4 hours ago

Old NPP MPs' decision to move out of parliament is a step in the right direction; they can't be there forever —Nana Akomea Old NPP MPs' decision to move out of parliament is a step in the right direction...

4 hours ago

Nana Kwame Bediako, 2024 independent presidential candidate Anti-gay bill: Christianity doesn't teach me to go after people but to serve God...

4 hours ago

We don't need you in Ashanti region - NPP youth ban Wontumi for allegedly attacking Asantehene We don't need you in Ashanti region - NPP youth ban Wontumi for allegedly attack...

4 hours ago

NPP groups warn NDCs Beatrice Anningfio over alleged attacks on Samira Bawumia NPP groups warn NDC’s Beatrice Anningfio over alleged attacks on Samira Bawumia

4 hours ago

Family demands Prof. Atta-Mills body for reburial Family demands Prof. Atta-Mills’ body for reburial

4 hours ago

Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro had expected Umar Sadiq's injury to keep the striker out for 15 days at least. By Issouf SANOGO AFP Nigeria coach 'confused' over injury to striker Sadiq

Just in....
body-container-line