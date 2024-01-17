Modern Ghana logo
[Video] May I die with my firstborn if I sellout NDC for money in the upcoming election – Elvis Afriyie Ankrah swears

17.01.2024

Former Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has sworn an oath with several other party members ahead of the 2024 General Elections.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the former Sports Minister is seen swearing that may he die if he betrays the NDC for money in the upcoming election.

He also swears that if he sells out the NDC, may his first-born child also die.

"If I compromise and sell my party out for money for this coming election, may I die and my firstborn also die in my place. So, help me God, Amen,” Elvis Afriyie Ankrah said in the viral video.

Ahh NDC Elvis Afriyie Ankrah paaaaaa,wat foolishness is dis....

So you will die and your first child too shd die bcos of politics, his wife shd just DIVORCE him...Very hopeless man... pic.twitter.com/4hOEOYvNDy — Nana Ansah Obofour (@NanaAnsahObofou) January 17, 2024

In the video, several other members of the National Democratic Congress are also seen swearing the same oath.

This is believed to be part of efforts to ensure party members do not compromise the agenda to return to power.

The party insists that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has destroyed the country and must be booted out of power at all cost.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

