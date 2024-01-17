Student loan amounts 'too small' to finance tertiary education — Kofi Asare

The amounts being disbursed by the Ghana Student Loan Scheme (GSLS) are too small to realistically finance tertiary education for needy students, according to an education advocate, Kofi Asare.

The Executive Director of the Africa Education Watch, says the average loan of GH₵2,000 accounts for less than 15% of the actual annual cost of study.

Meanwhile, according to him, the amount a person needs to study in the country per year ranges between GHC 15,000 to GHC 17,000.

"A one-year regular residential tertiary study in humanities costs GHC 15,000 to finance. A one year regular residential tertiary study in science & TVET costs GHC 17,000 to finance," Mr. Asare said in a Facebook post.

He added that some students receive as little as GH₵900 from the loan scheme.

"How relevant is the Student Loan to needy students’ access to tertiary education? Can the 2k Student Loan put one in school; or can the lack of it cause one to dropout?" the education expert queried.

That said, Mr. Asare asked whether the current loan amounts under the GSLS are sufficient to meet their intended objective of supporting needy but brilliant students to access tertiary education.