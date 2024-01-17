Anglogold Ashanti's free textbooks distribution project in Obuasi hailed

AngloGold Ashanti has partnered with the Otumfuo Charity Foundation to distribute over 100,000 textbooks to schools in Obuasi.

The collaboration to distribute free textbooks has been hailed as significantly contributing to improving educational outcomes in both the Obuasi East and the Obuasi Municipality.

The Free textbooks distribution program enters the second year with the 4th batch of distribution witnessing the donation of 47,000 Science, ICT and Mathematics textbooks to Basic and Junior High Schools students in the two Districts.

At a short ceremony to hand over the textbooks to officials from the Ghana Education Service, the Social Development and Gender Superintendent of AngloGold Ashanti Mavis Nana Yaa Kyei lauded the company's strategic crosssector partnership with the Otumfuo Charity Foundation stating that it has witnessed remarkable improvement in the quality of education in Obuasi.

She emphasized that the free textbooks distribution forms part of the Basic Education Improvement program; a key component of AGA's 10-year Socio-Economic Development Plan.

"AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine believes that knowledge is the essence of every society's progress and success. Therefore, we are honoured to once again partner with the Municipal and District offices of Ghana Education Service in Obuasi in our ongoing efforts to support and improve the quality of education," she added.

As part of AngloGold Ashanti's plan to improve education in Obuasi and its operational areas, the Mine has started the construction of exams printing centers at both the Obuasi East and the Obuasi Municipality. The Mining giant has also commenced the construction of a 9-unit classroom block at Sanso, begun the construction of a Robotics center at the Obuasi Senior High Technical School, and organized capacity building workshops for Headmasters and teachers in Obuasi among other programs.

This the Education Director for the Obuasi East District Kwabena Owusu Nketia affirmed has been the game changer in improving educational outcomes in Obuasi. He stressed that the company's commitment to support education has lessened the burden of government in providing the resources needed to facilitate teaching and learning.

He again commended the company for consistently providing textbooks for schools in the two Districts.

"In this era where STEM education has become so important, AngloGold Ashanti has demonstrated commitment to assist in providing the needed structures and resources to encourage teaching and learning of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. Donation of Science, Mathematics and ICT textbooks lends credence to this fact and we are really grateful to them," he stated.

Valued at the cost of Ghs1.9 Million, Kwabena Owusu Ababio, stakeholder relations and capacity building manager for Otumfuo Foundation said the books will go a long way to make learning materials accessible to students and complement the existing ones provided by the government.

He said it is the vision of the Foundation to provide equal learning opportunities and to support the education of children from pre-school to the top. He said the collaboration between AngloGold Ashanti and the Otumfuo Charity Foundation has so far assisted in making learning materials available to school children with the view of enhancing quality education at the basic school level.

While praising AngloGold Ashanti for partnering government in facilitating development, the Obuasi East District Coordinating Director Eric Aboagye Mensah charged other companies in Obuasi to emulate the example of AngloGold Ashanti by also delivering on their corporate social responsibilities.