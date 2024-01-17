Enhance security over incessant robbery attacks — Oyibi residents to police

Residents of Adambrobe and Obama in Oyibi live in constant fear as robbery attacks increase, with over 15 homes being robbed in the past three months, jeopardizing the area’s peace.

The tranquillity of Oyibi has been disrupted in the last three months, exposing residents to nightly robbery attacks.

The armed assailants typically strike between 1:00 am and 2:00 am, instilling perpetual fear among the residents.

Residents who are victims of these attacks shared their harrowing experiences with Citi News.

“For almost a month now, these robbers have been coming here. Almost every blessed day, they come around. There are about 6 in a group. They come with guns and other things. They come between 1 and 3.”

“The armed robbers are very disturbing us. As for my place, they have robbed me two times, and about two months ago, they came and robbed my daughter. We are in fear and panic, and nobody knows who is next.”

“Our greatest concern is the behaviour of the armed robbers. In my residence, they lurk behind my window while I sleep, attempting to gauge my presence. They go as far as attempting to remove the light bulb I’ve installed to navigate their way inside. Whenever their presence is detected, they hastily retreat. We would appreciate it if the police intensified their patrol in this area.”

The residents are calling on the police to enhance security measures in the area and also urge authorities to step up efforts to address the security concerns.

They said, “The last time they came around, they jumped from this wall and entered the house. We were afraid. We would be glad if security is enhanced in the area. The situation in this area is dire. Our security is at stake, and we want the IGP to make some arrangements so that the police will be patrolling here more often.”

They added, ”Our safety is seriously compromised here. We implore the government to intervene and assist us. According to them, this attack marks the fourth occurrence and has been extremely challenging for them.

One resident reiterated, “After residing here for nine years, we are now confronted with this alarming situation, leaving us gripped with fear. We earnestly request continuous police protection.”

Vida Oppong, a mother of four who faced a nighttime attack, shares her ordeal with Citi News.

“Last month, around 2 a.m., I heard a disturbing sound – it seemed like someone was forcefully hitting my door with a 6-inch block. I quickly woke up, realizing it was an intrusion. With my children beside me, I moved them to safety. Upon entering, the armed individuals brandished a gun, demanding money. I surrendered all the cash I had on me. My husband was also awake at the time. The assailants, numerous both inside and outside the house, resorted to gunfire when they sensed help arriving.”

She added that the robbers targeted her husband, threatening harm if she refused to hand him over.

“They targeted my husband, threatening harm if I didn’t lead them to him. Money was demanded, and his belongings, including his watch and belt, were taken. Our phones and tablets were also seized. They were in masks with guns and knives. After their operation, they locked us in our bedroom and escaped.”

-citinewsroom