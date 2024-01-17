Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe, the Second Deputy Whip of the Minority Caucus in Parliament, has cautioned traditional leaders against falling for what she deems as deceptive sod-cutting ceremonies initiated by the Akufo-Addo government in an election year.

According to the lawmaker, any project commenced in election period is likely to be a scam, given the government's inability to see the completion of projects initiated during election seasons.

Addressing journalists after engaging with traditional leaders at Dodowa in Accra, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe urged chiefs to desist from participating in sod-cutting ceremonies during election years, emphasizing the perceived deceptive nature of such infrastructure initiatives.

“Nobody should believe any government cutting sod in an election, and no chief should worry his head by putting on his beautiful kente cloth following any president in an election year who is about to exit power to sit and cut sod for projects; they are just scamming them,” she asserted.

The Second Deputy Whip further called on Ghanaians to exercise caution and not be swayed by what she referred to as deceitful gestures in the form of election-year projects.

In addition to her warnings about government projects, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe addressed supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), urging them to be vigilant at polling stations to prevent potential rigging.

“We should not focus on Jean Mensa; let us focus on the branch, which is where you get the win and so protect that ballot in your branch and shine and open your eyes when it is time to do the calculation of the ballots and make sure they do the right calculation.

“If you take your eyes off your polling station, that is where they will scam you and steal the elections, and when it gets to Jean Mensa, whatever they brought to her is what she puts together, so protect your ballot at the polling station,” she advised.