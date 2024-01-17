A whole army is against you so consider resigning for the sake of peace — Atta Akyea tells Ofori-Atta

Member of Parliament for Akim Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea has resurrected calls for the resignation of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

The lawmaker is of the view that no matter how good the finance minister may think he is, he should listen to what the people feel about his service.

Speaking during an interview with Accra-based Citi TV on Tuesday, January 16, Mr. Atta Akyea said there will be peace in the country and in the government should Mr. Ofori-Atta heed the calls.

“For me, what is very frightening is the fact that you have a whole army of people saying look you’ve had enough…I think that that could be a way for him to relax. Look at all the burdens on one man. So it is his individual decision to make as to whether he should go or he should continue.”

“He should look at himself and look at the troubles that everybody believes, I mean when he is not there then the nation will have peace…He should save himself and save the government and have his peace because he needs it,” Mr Atta Akyea said.

Calls for Ofori-Atta’s resignation

The Finance minister has been under fire for a long time as many blame his handling of the country's purse for the economic hardships suffered by citizens.

In December 2022, a bid to censure the embattled finance minister failed when the majority caucus staged a walkout, depriving the opposition of the two-thirds majority it required to pass the motion.

Members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), accuse Ofori-Atta of illegally using the government's consolidated fund to finance a national cathedral project.

They also accuse him of deliberately misreporting budget deficits to parliament, and of maintaining conflicting ties to commercial banks that allowed him to benefit from the country's heavy debt burden.

During censorship hearings, Ofori-Atta said he was "truly sorry" for the country's economic hardship but denied accusations of wrongdoing.