Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

A whole army is against you so consider resigning for the sake of peace — Atta Akyea tells Ofori-Atta

Headlines A whole army is against you so consider resigning for the sake of peace — Atta Akyea tells Ofori-Atta
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Member of Parliament for Akim Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea has resurrected calls for the resignation of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

The lawmaker is of the view that no matter how good the finance minister may think he is, he should listen to what the people feel about his service.

Speaking during an interview with Accra-based Citi TV on Tuesday, January 16, Mr. Atta Akyea said there will be peace in the country and in the government should Mr. Ofori-Atta heed the calls.

“For me, what is very frightening is the fact that you have a whole army of people saying look you’ve had enough…I think that that could be a way for him to relax. Look at all the burdens on one man. So it is his individual decision to make as to whether he should go or he should continue.”

“He should look at himself and look at the troubles that everybody believes, I mean when he is not there then the nation will have peace…He should save himself and save the government and have his peace because he needs it,” Mr Atta Akyea said.

Calls for Ofori-Atta’s resignation

The Finance minister has been under fire for a long time as many blame his handling of the country's purse for the economic hardships suffered by citizens.

In December 2022, a bid to censure the embattled finance minister failed when the majority caucus staged a walkout, depriving the opposition of the two-thirds majority it required to pass the motion.

Members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), accuse Ofori-Atta of illegally using the government's consolidated fund to finance a national cathedral project.

They also accuse him of deliberately misreporting budget deficits to parliament, and of maintaining conflicting ties to commercial banks that allowed him to benefit from the country's heavy debt burden.

During censorship hearings, Ofori-Atta said he was "truly sorry" for the country's economic hardship but denied accusations of wrongdoing.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

It's true, Mahama deserves 'honeymoon period' to fulfil promises if he wins — Stephen Atubiga It's true, Mahama deserves 'honeymoon period' to fulfil promises if he wins — St...

1 hour ago

Video May I die with my firstborn if I sellout NDC for money in the upcoming election – Elvis Afriyie Ankrah swears [Video] May I die with my firstborn if I sellout NDC for money in the upcoming e...

1 hour ago

We'll support your choice of running mate but a choice from Ashanti Region will be great news —EPA boss to Bawumia We'll support your choice of running mate but a choice from Ashanti Region will ...

1 hour ago

NPP primaries: It'll disturb us if a candidate goes independent; elections must be fair —Nana Akomea NPP primaries: It'll disturb us if a candidate goes independent; elections must ...

2 hours ago

Old NPP MPs' decision to move out of parliament is a step in the right direction; they can't be there forever —Nana Akomea Old NPP MPs' decision to move out of parliament is a step in the right direction...

2 hours ago

Nana Kwame Bediako, 2024 independent presidential candidate Anti-gay bill: Christianity doesn't teach me to go after people but to serve God...

2 hours ago

We don't need you in Ashanti region - NPP youth ban Wontumi for allegedly attacking Asantehene We don't need you in Ashanti region - NPP youth ban Wontumi for allegedly attack...

2 hours ago

NPP groups warn NDCs Beatrice Anningfio over alleged attacks on Samira Bawumia NPP groups warn NDC’s Beatrice Anningfio over alleged attacks on Samira Bawumia

2 hours ago

Family demands Prof. Atta-Mills body for reburial Family demands Prof. Atta-Mills’ body for reburial

2 hours ago

Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro had expected Umar Sadiq's injury to keep the striker out for 15 days at least. By Issouf SANOGO AFP Nigeria coach 'confused' over injury to striker Sadiq

Just in....
body-container-line