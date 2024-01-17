Modern Ghana logo
It will make sense if Bawumia picks a running mate from Ashanti Region to balance his ticket – Mike Oquaye

Member of the governing New Patriotic Party's Council of Elders, Prof. Aaron Michael Oquaye has made a case for the need for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to select his running mate from the Ashanti Region ahead of the 2024 General Election.

Dr. Bawumia has already been elected flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and will lead the party into the General Election this year as its presidential candidate.

In the last few months, there have been talks about several people who could be selected as running mates for the Vice President.

Speaking to TV3, former speaker of Parliament Prof Aaron Michael Oquaye says it will only be reasonable and sensible if Dr. Bawumia makes his pick from the Ashanti Region.

According to him, this will balance the ticket and increase the NPP’s chances of victory in the 2024 General Election.

“It appears that there is a feeling generally that if we had a candidate from the Ashanti Region,…the bread basket of the party, it will be reasonable and sensible to balance the ticket. Therefore, it is important to factor that into the equation,” the former Speaker of Parliament said.

Meanwhile, Prof. Mike Oquaye has adviced Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to continue to be humble and work under President Akufo-Addo in his final year in office to avoid a clash of heads.

‘'The vice president should be someone who is not looking out for the boss' job; a person who is also not going to work like a co-president….that there will be no clash of personalities,” he said.

