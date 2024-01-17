Modern Ghana logo
EDUWATCH condemns assault on alleged ‘gay’ student on University of Ghana campus

Africa Education Watch (EDUWATCH) has condemned the assault on a young man at the University of Ghana for allegedly being gay.

“We regret that such cruel treatment was recorded on video and circulated on social media,” EDUWATCH said in a statement issued on Tuesday, 16 January 2024.

It condemned in no “uncertain terms this criminal, inhuman and degrading act which violates the individual’s right to dignity and freedom from inhuman and degrading treatment, as enshrined in Article 15 of the 1992 Constitution”.

It called on the “Vice Chancellor of the University and the Ghana Police Service, to initiate immediate investigations into this barbaric act, bring the perpetrators to justice, identify the victim and provide the necessary health support”.

EDUWATCH also called for increased “security in our tertiary campuses to ensure the safety of human lives”.

