We’ll set up disability fund – NDC disability desk as it congratulates UCC visually impaired law lecturer

The Disability desk of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has assured Persons With Disability (PWDs) across the country that its flagbearer, John Mahama, will deepen disability inclusivity through the proposed 24-hour economy, if he becomes President after the December 7 election.

The Party’s disability desk, also revealed that John Dramani Mahama will set up a “Disability Fund” to specifically cater for the unique and special needs of PWDs.

In a statement issued by its Chairman, Dr. Richard Fiadomor, the disability desk of the NDC congratulated Mr Carruthers Tetteh, on his appointment as the first visually impaired lecturer at the Faculty of Law of the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

“The NDC Disability Desk wishes to specially congratulate Mr. Carruthers Tetteh for this enviable achievement of not only successfully striving to become a member of the noble legal profession, but also the privilege of becoming a member of academia to impact knowledge to all manner of persons who will be under his tutelage in areas of Criminal Law and the Ghana Legal System.”

The party’s disability desk further commended the “Vice Chancellor and Management of UCC for giving true meaning to the principle of disability inclusion as well as believing in the abilities of persons living with disability (PWDs).”

It called on all PWDs “to emulate the achievement and shining example of Mr. Carruthers Tetteh and also strive for excellence in their chosen fields of endeavours.”

