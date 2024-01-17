My interview on GTV has been cancelled by ‘order from above’ — Nana Kwame Bediako laments

Nana Kwame Bediako, an independent presidential candidate in the upcoming 2024 general elections has lamented sabotage from certain hidden faces.

The leader of the New Force political movement was supposed to grant an interview to GTV, the state broadcaster on its morning show on Wednesday, January 17.

However, a few moments into the interview, the presidential aspirant announced via X that the interview had been cancelled due to an ‘order from above’ just as his pan-African program—The Convention 2024 was cancelled weeks ago.

“We are sorry to announce that my interview with @GTV_Ghana has been cancelled at the last minute by “orders from above”. This has brought back memories of The Convention. #TheNewForce The Voice of the people,” his post reads.

Recall that, the Pan African event, The Convention 2024, was called off a few hours to the programme.

The event was scheduled to take place on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at the Independence Square, coinciding with Ghana’s Constitution Day.

But the organisers in a statement indicated that the government directed them to call off The Convention a few hours before its commencement.

According to the New Africa Foundation, the organisers, all the speakers including Professor P. L. O. Lumumba, Julius Malema, Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao, and Peter Obi, and thousands of patrons had filled the Independence Square for the event when the directive for cancellation hit them.