PSRS to review Ghana’s Public Sector Reform Strategy

17.01.2024 LISTEN

The Public Sector Reform Secretariat (PSRS) is laying the groundwork to review Ghana's National Public Sector Reform Strategy, which elapsed in December 2023.

Speaking at a knowledge-sharing workshop on Monday in Accra, the Senior Presidential Advisor (SPA), Nana Yaw Osafo-Maafo, noted that the workshop was to engage stakeholders on the next phase of Ghana's reform agenda.

He stated, " In September 2023, I led a delegation of Ghanaian officials from my office, the Public Sector Reform Secretariat and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to embark on a weeklong Peer-to-Peer Learning and Institutional Collaboration Workshop to the Republic of Korea. Our overall goal was to learn from our South Korean counterparts their experiences and practical lessons that have led to the remarkable transformation of their country."

Highlighting the role played by the South Korean Public Sector, often referred to as the locomotive of their society, the Senior Presidential Advisor emphasised its dominance in shaping public policies, setting national goals and driving transformative initiatives.

“The study tour was very fruitful and our experience interacting with the Korean officials from Academia, the Public Service and the Political Officials was worthwhile. It afforded me and the delegation an opportunity to rethink how we go about our daily duties as public servants, how to improve upon our systems and processes and above all the mindset and determination we need as a collective to work hard to effect the needed changes in our spaces.

‘We were ably hosted by the Global Development Institute of Public Affairs at the Seoul National University with support from the Ghana Embassy in Seoul and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Korea. We were also honoured with the participation of His Excellency the Ambassador of Ghana to the Republic of Korea for the activities,” he added.

The Senior Presidential Advisor stressed the importance of sustaining reform efforts and achieving the desired results and transformation.

He expressed gratitude to the Global Development Institute for Public Affairs at the Seoul National University in South Korea and the Director of the Institute, Professor Huck-ju Kwon, for their efforts in strengthening the prospects for a long-term and mutually beneficial relationship with PSRS.

“It is indeed welcoming for Professor Kwon to reciprocate our visit to South Korea with a first-time visit to Ghana to share with us his rich knowledge and expertise in public administration and policy,” he stated.

He highlighted the need to disseminate lessons from the study tour, tap into the rich experience of Korean officials in reforms and renew the reform mindset necessary for successful interventions in Ghana.