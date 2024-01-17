NCA unveils 5-year strategic plan

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has launched 2024-2028 Strategic Plan to transform the Authority into a dynamic, innovative and responsive world-class regulator that facilitates sustainable solutions for Ghana's communications sector.

The 5-year strategic blueprint codenamed "Moving from Good to Great" aims to make NCA an agile and proactive regulator that delivers optimally through research, innovation, collaboration, capacity building and efficient spectrum management.

Speaking at the launch event, the Minister for Communication and Digitalisation (MoCD), Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, commended the NCA for developing a forward-looking strategic plan that focuses on research, innovation, stakeholder engagement, human resource development and efficient resource management.

Outlining the vision of the strategic plan, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said it reflects NCA's commitment to "fostering communications environment that empowers individuals, promotes economic growth and strengthens the social fabric of our nation."

Highlighting the key pillars of the strategic plan, the Minister said the first pillar on research, innovation and process improvement aims to enhance NCA's capabilities to stay abreast of the rapidly changing communications landscape.

The second pillar focuses on building robust stakeholder coordination and engagement structures for increased collaboration, transparency and responsiveness.

The third pillar aims to develop institutional and human capacity at NCA to improve skills, systems and infrastructure.

The last pillar aims to optimise resources, diversify revenue streams and promote digitisation and broadband access.

The Minister expressed confidence that the new focus outlined in the plan would help transform the NCA into a more dynamic and robust regulator, contributing to the growth of Ghana's communications sector.

She urged the NCA to remain flexible in implementing the plan to adapt to changes while focusing on the broader goals and vision.

On his part, the Board Chairman of the National Communication Authority, Okatakyie Ababio Boakye Danquah, described the plan as the "Magna Carta" that would reposition NCA as a benchmark regulator in Africa.

"It will serve as a guide for subsequent boards and empower staff to hold leadership accountable," he noted.

Okatakyie Danquah urged industry players to embrace the plan and work collectively to write the next successful chapter for Ghana's communications sector.