Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, the Chief of Army Staff, has found himself at the center of controversy after reacting to speculations surrounding his alleged rejection of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) appointment.

Addressing soldiers at Burma Camp on Monday, January 15, Major General Oppong-Peprah vehemently dismissed the growing speculations, labeling them as "unfounded."

He quels the "unwarranted attacks" directed at him.

“The name Oppong-Preprah is causing unease and fear among people. I don’t understand why, and so I have been attacked, and they continue to attack me. Even this morning, just before I arrived here, a publication was sent to me indicating that I have refused to accept the appointment of CDS, and as a result, there is a halt in the military shake-up,” he declared.

The Chief of Army Staff went on to reveal that he had faced accusations and even shared evidence of attempts to use spiritual means against him.

“I have been taken to juju people and all that. We have pictures of it. In fact, it was one of the military police officers who brought me the pictures. But I am still standing here; I am not dead, and I will not die. If you can’t cope with what I do, just sit down and keep quiet. That is all,” he said.

In reaction, Retired Colonel Festus Aboagye, a security analyst, has criticized the Major General for going public on the issue.

Retired Colonel Aboagye, in an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Tuesday, monitored by ModernGhana News, expressed his reservations about Major General Oppong-Peprah's decision to respond personally to the speculations.

Aboagye suggested that the Chief of Army Staff should have allowed the military as an institution, particularly the Public Relations Department of General Headquarters, to handle the matter.

“My personal opinion is that given that whatever was written in the media was about him, he has an emotional attachment to the statement and therefore maybe advisedly he should not have responded.

"He should have allowed the system, the institution, and I think in this case, the Public Relations Department of General Headquarters to have reacted,” remarked Retired Colonel Aboagye.

Continuing his critique, Aboagye emphasized that Major General Oppong-Peprah's reaction might not serve his course well.

“…I think, and I stand to be corrected in all humility, that he should not have responded in person. And I don’t see how much good he has done to the story by responding himself…He should be conciliatory in tone rather than pointing fingers and then causing further cleavages, which will not serve him well when or if he becomes the CDS,” he concluded.