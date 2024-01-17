Akufo-Addo had a lot of trouble – Atta Akyea

Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea, has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his performance despite the numerous challenges he has encountered during his tenure.

He pointed out that, unlike his predecessors, President Akufo-Addo has had to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, both of which have had significant impacts on economies worldwide.

Mr. Akyea highlighted that President Akufo-Addo is the only president who has implemented a free Senior High School policy, a move that will have substantial benefits for future generations.

Additionally, he said the President had initiated the construction of a hospital in every district.

Mr. Akyea was speaking on the performance of the government in an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Face to Face on Citi TV on Tuesday when he made the remarks.

“I don’t think he [Akufo-Addo] has underperformed. What I believe is that he has had a lot of trouble. People underrate the power of COVID-19. President Nkrumah never faced that. The Russia-Ukraine war, of which the evidence is conclusive, the cold fact that economies contracted because of this situation.”

“I think that President Akufo-Addo has been a bad storyteller too. There is no president in this realm called Ghana who said people should go to secondary school for free. You think it is cheap. Even if it is not perfect, given the foundation for this nation to take off in terms of serious brain power in the next 20 years. I have not heard of any president who said every district should have a hospital. These are not low-cost governance achievements,” he stated.

-citinewsroom