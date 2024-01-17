Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Akufo-Addo had a lot of trouble – Atta Akyea

Headlines Akufo-Addo had a lot of trouble – Atta Akyea
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea, has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his performance despite the numerous challenges he has encountered during his tenure.

He pointed out that, unlike his predecessors, President Akufo-Addo has had to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, both of which have had significant impacts on economies worldwide.

Mr. Akyea highlighted that President Akufo-Addo is the only president who has implemented a free Senior High School policy, a move that will have substantial benefits for future generations.

Additionally, he said the President had initiated the construction of a hospital in every district.

Mr. Akyea was speaking on the performance of the government in an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Face to Face on Citi TV on Tuesday when he made the remarks.

“I don’t think he [Akufo-Addo] has underperformed. What I believe is that he has had a lot of trouble. People underrate the power of COVID-19. President Nkrumah never faced that. The Russia-Ukraine war, of which the evidence is conclusive, the cold fact that economies contracted because of this situation.”

“I think that President Akufo-Addo has been a bad storyteller too. There is no president in this realm called Ghana who said people should go to secondary school for free. You think it is cheap. Even if it is not perfect, given the foundation for this nation to take off in terms of serious brain power in the next 20 years. I have not heard of any president who said every district should have a hospital. These are not low-cost governance achievements,” he stated.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

3 minutes ago

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah May I die with my firstborn if I sellout NDC for money in the upcoming election ...

6 minutes ago

We'll support your choice of running mate but a choice from Ashanti Region will be great news —EPA boss to Bawumia We'll support your choice of running mate but a choice from Ashanti Region will ...

10 minutes ago

NPP primaries: It'll disturb us if a candidate goes independent; elections must be fair —Nana Akomea NPP primaries: It'll disturb us if a candidate goes independent; elections must ...

26 minutes ago

Old NPP MPs' decision to move out of parliament is a step in the right direction; they can't be there forever —Nana Akomea Old NPP MPs' decision to move out of parliament is a step in the right direction...

46 minutes ago

Nana Kwame Bediako, 2024 independent presidential candidate Anti-gay bill: Christianity doesn't teach me to go after people but to serve God...

53 minutes ago

We don't need you in Ashanti region - NPP youth ban Wontumi for allegedly attacking Asantehene We don't need you in Ashanti region - NPP youth ban Wontumi for allegedly attack...

53 minutes ago

NPP groups warn NDCs Beatrice Anningfio over alleged attacks on Samira Bawumia NPP groups warn NDC’s Beatrice Anningfio over alleged attacks on Samira Bawumia

53 minutes ago

Family demands Prof. Atta-Mills body for reburial Family demands Prof. Atta-Mills’ body for reburial

54 minutes ago

Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro had expected Umar Sadiq's injury to keep the striker out for 15 days at least. By Issouf SANOGO AFP Nigeria coach 'confused' over injury to striker Sadiq

2 hours ago

Its cruel to blame Bawumia for Ghanas economic challenges – Atta Akyea It’s cruel to blame Bawumia for Ghana’s economic challenges – Atta Akyea

Just in....
body-container-line