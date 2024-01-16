Dumsor disrupting water supply in Cape Coast — GWCL 

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has blamed the acute water shortage in the Cape Coast Metropolis and surrounding areas on the persistent power outages.

“We cannot promise when full water supply will resume because we do not have control over the power issues,” the GWCL has said.

“The system is struggling to build pressure for the right capacity to pump water to all places due to the intermittent energy supply.”

“This explains why all the taps are not flowing in hilly areas, basically due to low pressure.”

Nana Yaw Barima Banie, the Central/Western Regional Public Relations Officer of GWCL, refuted claims that the situation arose from the perennial water scarcity in the city.

The ancient city has been battling occasional water supply cuts, but the situation has aggravated in recent times in communities such as Abora, Second Ridge, Apewosika, Ayitsewdo, and parts of Ekon.

Residents told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the situation was badly affecting their finances, health, and hygiene.

Daily, many are seen on the streets carrying yellow (Kufuor) gallons, with some packed in cars, criss-crossing the city searching for quality water, at least for domestic use.

For drinking water, residents have resorted to buying bottled and sachet water, with all manner of sachet water brands taking over the market.

The situation appears a golden opportunity for tricycle riders (Pragia or Aboboyaa) as they cash in with exorbitant charges for various water delivery services.

A household of five at Second Ridge, Westend, said it bought 10 gallons of water for GHC60 every three days.

“The situation is disheartening. We have not had our taps running for nearly a month and GWCL has refused to tell us the reasons,” Madam Justina Araba Twum, a member of the household, said.

“Just consider the amount of fuel for moving around town searching for water that should flow ceaselessly.”

At Apewosika, Mr Reginald Tetteh Amartey, Manager of a hostel, described the water situation as a wreck on their investment.

In all of that he said the GWCL kept bringing exorbitant water bills that were mind-boggling to say the least.

“For some months, my facility does not get regular supply of water, yet they keep giving us high bills, which keep rising,” Mr Amartey said.

“We buy water, GHC1000 every two weeks, so how do we sustain the organization? Something must be done to rectify the situation to sustain business.”

Despite paying her monthly water bills, Madam Dorinda Arthur, a Homeowner at Abomination Wells, bemoaned the perennial rationing of tap-water that had bedevilled the community for years.

Madam Arthur, who is a former employee of the GWCL, said the situation had drained her hard-earned meagre income, particularly at this time of the year.

Another resident at Ntotoo near the Cape Coast Castle, Mr Emmanuel Odoom, said: “As I speak to you, I have not had my bath. I am compelled to bathe around midday daily because I cannot afford to buy water twice daily.”

Other residents lamented the country’s economic hardship, which had compounded the situation and left them grappling to live within their monthly budget.

The situation, they said, had compelled them to patronise the services of water-tanker drivers, whose charges were exorbitant.

Whilst access to potable water is a basic right for all, a staggering 14 percent of Ghana's urban population is left with the stark reality of acquiring it from private entities.

They called on the government to help rectify the situation, especially at a time when the spotlight is on the global move to attain Goal Six of the Sustainable Development Goals.

GNA