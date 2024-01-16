Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

NCA launches five-year strategic plan to enhance regulations

Social News NCA launches five-year strategic plan to enhance regulations
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has launched a five-year strategic plan to guide its operations in the future.

The five-year Strategic Plan, first of its kind, is set to boost productivity, align the Authority’s goals with resources, improve communication and collaboration, and enhance staff welfare.

The Plan, developed between December 2022 and April 2023, hinges on four key strategic pillars – Research, Innovation, and Process Improvement; Stakeholder Coordination and Engagement; Human Resource Strengthening and Resource Management.

It was shaped by input and policy guidance from the Ministry of Communication and Digitalisation, strategic direction from the NCA Board, and contributions from stakeholders and the organisation's internal divisions.

Okatakyie Ababio Boakye Danquah II, Board Chairman of NCA, speaking at the launch of the Plan in Accra on Tuesday, recognised the vital role the strategic plan would have in guiding the authority’s operations from 2024 to 2028.

He urged all stakeholders to work together for its seamless implementation.

“The five-year strategic plan would be a crucial communication tool for internal and external stakeholders, it will empower staff to hold the board and management accountable and likewise empower licensees and authorisation holders, partners and the public with adequate information to hold the authority accountable.”

He emphasised the authority’s commitment to renewed collaboration with stakeholders and the establishment of new partnerships in key emerging areas aligned with its mandate.

Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, indicated that “the ever changing technological landscape and dynamic nature of disruptive technologies that are emerging required the NCA to stay alert and focused to support the ecosystem to grow and develop.

She said, over the years, the NCA’s regulatory work had demonstrated the need and value for a regulator of the communications industry.

She said the development of the Strategic Plan was, therefore, an indication of the Authority’s commitment to ensuring excellence, innovation and inclusivity.

“It reflects our commitment to fostering a communications environment that empowers individuals, promotes economic growth, and strengthens the social fabric of our nation,” she added.

Dr Joe Anokye, Director General of NCA, said the five-year Strategic Plan marked a significant milestone for the Authority and a path to innovation and growth which would have long lasting impacts.

He said the Plan would ensure a transformative journey to safeguard the NCA’s future and to make a lasting impact on the communication industry and the nation.

“This Strategic Plan, we are certain, will amongst others enhance productivity, align the Authority’s goals with its resources, enhance communication and collaboration and also improve staff welfare,” he added.

GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

'Some MPs depend on pressure pills to survive' —Salam Mustapha reveals 'Some MPs depend on pressure pills to survive' — Salam Mustapha reveals

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo spends more money on his ministers than he generates; Mahama will have a lean gov't —Ahmed Ibrahim Akufo-Addo spends more money on his ministers than he generates; Mahama will hav...

2 hours ago

Dumsor is Mahama's legacy; it was dead with him and will remain buried with him —Deputy Energy Minister Dumsor is Mahama's legacy; it was dead with him and will remain buried with him ...

3 hours ago

Elect well-positioned, competent, experienced candidates who'll represent the party's interest; not those who have money, fame —NPP delegates told Elect well-positioned, competent, experienced candidates who'll represent the pa...

4 hours ago

Founder of GhanaWeb, Robert Bellaart Ghanaweb woes deepen as CEO Robert Bellaart fires David Antwi, "he's in charge o...

4 hours ago

A file photo of the University of Ghana campus Take immediate action against those seen beating alleged gay student on campus —...

4 hours ago

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumialeft and Franklin Cudjoe, President of IMANI Africa If SALL is part of your 100 astroturf projects, exchange it for roads — Franklin...

4 hours ago

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency ‘Akufo-Addo's government now all-time champions of single-source procurements’ —...

4 hours ago

Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana Provide medical support to alleged gay student beaten and striped on your campus...

4 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo I must be honest, I ignored Ekumfi because they voted NPP MP out in 2020 electio...

Just in....
body-container-line