Aboboyaa, Can Do, Okada would be legalised, regulated in next NDC government - Mahama

Former President and the Flag bearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has reiterated his promise to legalise 'Okada', 'Aboboyaa' and 'Can Do' operations in the country.

Mr. Mahama said his government will license and give special numbers to the Okada and the Tricycle operators for easy identification if elected as President on December 7.

Speaking at the town hall meeting with the party members to take views on the proposed legalisation in his next government in Ho as part of his 'Building Ghana Tour' in the Volta region, he indicated that the legalisation will curb the rising incidents of armed robberies by persons using motorbikes.

According to the former President, under his government tricycles were given to the youth on high purchase under MASLOC with the Assembly registered numbers which were fully owned by the rider after payment.

At the same forum, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) in the Volta region also appealed to the flagbearer to consider the poor road networks for reconstruction.

They indicated that the bad roads have caused several accidents and needless loss of lives.

The Vice President of the Regional House of Chiefs Togbe Patamia Dzekle of Bator in the Volta region in a similar tone urged the former President to consider the reconstruction of some major roads including the Ho-Denu Aflao road which according to him is an international and business road.

When done, Togbe said, it will help facilitate trade between Ghana and Togo.