NCA outdoors five-year strategic plan

The Minister for Communications and Digitalisation (MoCD), Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has officially launched the National Communications Authority (NCA) Five-Year Strategic Plan (2024-2028) at the NCA Tower on Tuesday, 16th January, 2024.

The development of the Authority’s Five-Year Strategic Plan is in accordance with Section 3(b) of the NCA Act, 2008 (Act 769) and is aimed at setting clearly defined goals and measurable steps for the Authority.

"I am impressed with the strategies aimed at flourishing and contributing to a globally competitive and rapidly changing environment” – Hon. Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister for Communications and Digitalisation

During her keynote address, the Hon. Minister highlighted the necessity of NCA’s regulatory work over the years. She urged the Authority to maintain vigilance and concentration in the face of emergent disruptive technologies and a rapidly changing technological landscape.

She further commended the strategies outlined in the plan, expressing her satisfaction, "I am impressed with the strategies aimed at flourishing and contributing to a globally competitive and rapidly changing environment. This means we will create the enabling environment for Ghanaian solutions to compete with other global solutions".

Dr. Joe Anokye, Director General of the NCA, pledged the

Authority’s commitment to the full realisation of the Strategic Plan

According to Dr. Joe Anokye, the Director General of the Authority, the Electronic Communications Industry is fast-paced and requires continuous innovations and strategies to keep the pace, therefore making the development of strategies crucial in the bid to seize new opportunities and effectively overcome challenges.

He said, “The Five-Year Strategic Plan marks a significant milestone on our path to innovation, growth, and a long-lasting impact."

Dr. Anokye also expressed confidence that the Strategic Plan will enhance productivity, align goals with resources, improve communication and collaboration, and enhance staff welfare.

The Five-year Strategic Plan is a testament to NCA’s dedication to excellence, innovation, and inclusivity- Board Chairman of NCA, Okatakyie Ababio Boakye Danquah II

Delivering his remarks, the Board Chairman of the NCA, Okatakyie Ababio Boakye Danquah II, known in private life as Isaac Emmil Osei-Bonsu Jnr, stated that the present reality of the launch of the Five-Year Strategic Plan reflects the need envisioned by the Board during its inauguration in 2021.

“It is evident that we are at a critical point as we launch the Strategic Plan for 2024–2028, which will serve as our blueprint for the forthcoming five years. It is an exciting moment for the NCA, as the creation of this document has unveiled numerous untapped opportunities within the communications sector”, he said.

The Board Chairman further urged all stakeholders to collaborate with the NCA to ensure the full realisation of the objectives of the Strategic Plan by the end of 2028.

Prof. Ezer Osei Yeboah-Boateng, Deputy Director-General for Technical Operations sharing some highlights of the Strategic Plan

Prof. Ezer Osei Yeboah-Boateng, Deputy Director-General for Technical Operations shared some highlights of the Strategic Plan as part of the Launch. He highlighted that the Plan is a testament to NCA’s dedication to excellence, innovation, and inclusivity. He indicated that the Plan reflects the Authority’s commitment to fostering a communications environment that empowers individuals, promotes economic growth, and strengthens the social fabric of our nation.

He outlined the four Strategic pillars of the Strategic Plan as follows:

a. Pillar 1 - Structure and reposition research, innovation, and process improvement throughout NCA to be abreast with industry development by 2028

b. Pillar 2 - Build coordination and collaborative structures for enhanced engagement by 2028

c. Pillar 3 - Develop and Empower human resource by 2028

d. Pillar 4 - Optimise current resources, diversify and develop new areas of growth, including revenue

With the launch of the Five-Year Strategic Plan, the Authority, among other things, has recast its mission statement as Moving from Good to a Great Regulator; An innovative, agile, professional, and proactive Regulator, adaptive to emerging changes in the communication and digital eco-system and delivering optimally to all its stakeholders.

Prior to this event, the Authority held an internal launch of the Plan for its Staff Members on Friday, 12th January, 2024 at the Head Office in Accra.

Source: National Communications Authority